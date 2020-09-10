Search commences for new chancellor at Louisiana Delta Community College

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) (09/10/20)— Monroe-Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) is starting the search process for Louisiana Delta Community College’s new chancellor.

In an announcement to LDCC employees & students Dr. Monty Sullivan, System President shares, “In the last few years, Louisiana Delta has distinguished itself as the region’s workforce college under the very capable leadership of Chancellor Dennis Epps. The college has reengaged with the business community, has set itself apart as the go to college when business and industry identifies a need, and trains the workforce that allows business and industry to succeed in northeast Louisiana. LDCC has also done a tremendous job of transferring students from Delta to our four-year university partners. Unfortunately, Chancellor Epps was forced to step away because of health concerns. We pray for Chancellor Epps. His heart is still at Louisiana Delta-he is still very much connected to this community.”

Epps was not able to say farewell in the fashion in which he’d hoped, but shares these thoughts: “It has been a tremendous pleasure for me to serve as Chancellor at LDCC. We have overcome so many challenges and have so much to be proud of. LDCC is now financially sound, is in excellent shape with accrediting bodies, has seen tremendous growth resulting in the college making the Chronicle of Higher Education’s top twenty list of fastest growing two year institutions across the nation. At the end of FY2020, LDCC had the second largest number of graduates in the state system, second only to Delgado in the New Orleans market.”

Epps continues, “For me it was a labor of love for the college and for the region. The accomplishments achieved were not mine. Rather, they resulted from the tremendous faculty and staff at LDCC, committed business, industry, community, and government partners. Northeast Louisiana is a strong community where people care about their communities and work well toward their collective future. I think that many people are not fully aware of how much the college has progressed. I also want to make sure the internal LDCC family knows that it was them and not me that led to this success. Furthermore, I want to convey my love for the region and my belief and hopes for a bright future. I fell in love with the college, the region, and its people. NELA is forever a part of me and always will be.” Epps’ presence is missed by all who had the privilege of working with him.

“After consultation with our Board of Supervisors, says Sullivan, we have determined that now is the appropriate time for us to begin a search for the next leader of Louisiana Delta Community College. You are a part of that process whether you’re a student, staff, faculty, administrator, or someone who has stake in the success of the region, the business community, or the greater good for northeast Louisiana. As such, we are asking you to weigh in to give your thoughts on what is needed in the next leader of Louisiana Delta Community College.”

A survey is set up to collect your thoughts. This information will be used to build the advertisement for the position. The survey link can be found on www.ladelta.edu under the “Chancellor Search” tab. The survey closes September 15th.

In regards to a timeline, Sullivan says the position will be advertised by mid-September with interviews the first week of November, final interviews during the last week of November just ahead of the December 9th Board meeting and plan to have someone permanently seated by January 2021.

Members of the college have already begun putting their thoughts together as to what they want in the next chancellor. Connie Carr, Executive Assistant to the Chancellor, expresses, “The next chancellor should exhibit the willingness to make everyone feel important. Additionally, they should have the ability to inspire employees and students to be excellent inside and outside of the college.”

The thoughts are as varied as the people, but all contribute to one spectacular individual. Ryan Pierce, Division Chair for the School of Business and Technology shares, “In my opinion, the next chancellor has to be a visionary as well as be open to all of the possibilities regarding the needs of our region. The ability to listen and not be singularly focused would serve this position well.”

Employees are not the only ones with notions of what is needed in the new leader of the college. Students have a few thoughts of their own. Says Student Government Association president, Anita Gordon, “I think it’s important for our new chancellor to have a drive and passion for our students. Thinking more globally she adds, “They should also have a desire for our communities.”

Though the office of the Chancellor is located on the Monroe Campus, Louisiana Delta Community College has a total of eight campuses and a Workforce Site. They need care and attention, as well.

DeAnne Kiper, campus director in Winnsboro shares these thoughts. “I believe one of the things the next chancellor should have is a dynamic personality in order to continue nurturing the trust and goodwill established by their predecessor, Dennis Epps. Also, it is imperative that they understand the unique challenges and opportunities that exists in our rural communities.”

Tim Green of Allen Green & Williamson, LLP offers, “The business community looks forward to the new LDCC’s leadership continued interaction with businesses in our area, reminding us of the education / training opportunities that LDCC offers. LDCC’s customized training for both new and existing local businesses has been fabulous. The expansion of LDCC into the unserved areas of the NELA regions has been most beneficial not only for that area, but for the region as a whole. LDCC has been a wonderful partner with businesses in our region and we look forward to continuing that relationship with the new chancellor.”

Ouachita Business Alliance Chair, John Jones says, “Louisiana Delta Community College plays a critical role in our area’s workforce development and training. Recruitment and retention of quality workers is a key focus for our business community. We look forward to our continued partnership and working relationship with the new chancellor of Louisiana Delta Community College.”

LCTCS will conduct a national search. Interim Chancellor, Chris Broadwater, thinks being able to attract a pool of great talent will be an easy feat. “The great reputation of Louisiana Delta Community College that has resulted from the tremendous efforts by the faculty and staff will provide an opportunity to recruit some outstanding candidates for this position. LDCC has even more exciting days and greater accomplishments in its future.” Your voice in the survey will help secure that!

