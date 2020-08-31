SCHOOLS CLOSED: List of schools in the ArkLaMiss that will be closed on Tuesday, Sep. 1

WEST MONROE, La. — As we head into the first full week following Hurricane Laura, some schools around the ArkLaMiss are still closed due to storm damage or being without power.

See below for a full list of the schools that have announced closures for this week:

Caldwell Parish: All Caldwell Parish schools will be closed on Tuesday, September 1, due to a large number of families still without power in the parish.

Jackson Parish: All Jackson Parish schools will be closed through Wednesday, September 2. A decision for the rest of the week will be made at a later time.

Lincoln Parish: All Lincoln Parish schools will be closed on Tuesday, September 1. All employees other than teachers or paras will need to report for work.

If your school or district will be closed this week, please send us an email at news@nbc10news.net and we will add your school/district to this list.