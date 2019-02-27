Local News

Schools closed in Madison Parish due to water outage

Posted: Feb 27, 2019 09:08 AM CST

MADISON Parish - (2/27/19) Schools in Madison Parish are out Wednesday due to the City of Tallulah experiencing a water outage.

Superintendent Benita Young posted the following message on the school district's facebook page:

The City of Tallulah is without water and is under a boil water advisory when the water is restored; therefore, school is closed today. We regret this inconvenience to you and your family. Please stay tuned to madisonpsb.org or our Facebook page for any updates.

 

 

