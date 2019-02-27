Schools closed in Madison Parish due to water outage
MADISON Parish - (2/27/19) Schools in Madison Parish are out Wednesday due to the City of Tallulah experiencing a water outage.
Superintendent Benita Young posted the following message on the school district's facebook page:
The City of Tallulah is without water and is under a boil water advisory when the water is restored; therefore, school is closed today. We regret this inconvenience to you and your family. Please stay tuned to madisonpsb.org or our Facebook page for any updates.
More Stories
-
We've got a soggy forecast through the weekend with sunny skies…
-
Drivers of Hybrid and electric cars aren't happy about Governor…
-
Here's your Fish & Game Forecast