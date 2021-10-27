Schools announce mask policies after Governor Edwards lifts mask mandate

JONESBORO,LA(KTVE/KARD)–Governor John Bel Edwards has lifted the mask mandate for the state of Louisiana in all settings except schools. Following governor John Bel Edwards decision to lift the mask mandate Jackson Parish Schools superintendent David Claxton, says students now have the option to not wear mask in schools ,due to the “Parent’s Choice” option.



David Claxton, “This past summer our board adopted a mask recommendation for reopening in school and since the governor has removed the mask mandate, we’ve moved to that as of today(10/27/21). It’ll be recommended that the parents make the choice if their kids wear mask or not.”



Other school districts are also not requiring students to wear mask.



Ouachita Parish is making it optional to wear mask. Lincoln Parish is making it optional to wear mask. Caldwell Parish is not requiring students to wear mask. Union Parish is requiring mask. Monroe City Schools is requiring mask ,and mask must be worn on all school buses regardless of the district.

