SCHOOL CLOSURES: List of Northeast Louisiana schools closed on Thursday

WEST MONROE, La. — School districts across Northeast Louisiana have begun to cancel classes on Thursday, August 26, ahead of the impacts we will feel from Hurricane Laura.

Below is a list of all the school districts that have canceled classes for Thursday. We will continue to update this list as more districts send notifications of cancellations out.

Caldwell Parish Schools:

All Caldwell Parish Schools (in-person & virtual) will be closed on Thursday, August 27. A decision about Friday will be made at a later time.

Catahoula Parish Schools:

All Catahoula Parish Schools and Central Office will be closed tomorrow, August 27th, due to the impending weather related to Hurricane Laura. A decision on Friday will be made at a later time.

Concordia Parish Schools:

Concordia Parish Schools (including Central Office) will be closed on Thursday, August 27 due to inclement weather. A decision about Friday will be made later tomorrow as the storm approaches.

Franklin Parish Schools:

All Franklin Parish Schools will be closed on Thursday, August 27, 2020. A decision about Friday will be announced at a later time.

Lincoln Parish Schools:

All Lincoln Parish Schools including virtual services will be closed Thursday, August 27, 2020, due to likelihood of severe weather associated with Laura. All schools and all services will resume normal operating hours on Friday, August 28, 2020.

LaSalle Parish Schools:

LaSalle Parish will have school on Wednesday August 26. LaSalle Parish Schools will close school on Thursday, August 27 due to inclement weather. A decision to open or close school for Friday, August 28 will be determined and announced at a later date.

Northeast Baptist School:

Due to Ouachita Parish schools closing NBS will also close on Thursday.

Ouachita Parish Schools:

Due to conditions expected from Hurricane Laura, Ouachita Parish Schools will close on Thursday, August 27, with activities scheduled to resume on Friday.

Ouachita Christian School:

OCS will be closed Thursday, August 27th for inclement weather.

Tensas Parish Schools:

The Tensas Parish School Board will close all offices and schools on Thursday, August 27, 2020, in preparation for Hurricane Laura.

Winn Parish Schools:

Out of the abundance of caution for the safety of students and staff, all Winn Parish Schools will be closed Thursday, August 27, 2020, according to Superintendent Steve Bartlett.