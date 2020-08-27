SCHOOL CLOSURES: List of Northeast Louisiana and Southern Arkansas schools closed on Friday

WEST MONROE, La. — School districts across Northeast Louisiana have started sending out notifications of classes being canceled on Friday, August 28.
Below is a list of all the school districts that have canceled classes for Friday. We will continue to update this list as more districts send notifications of cancellations out.
LOUISIANA:
- Caldwell Parish Schools
- Claiborne Christian School
- Claiborne Parish Schools
- Franklin Parish Schools
- Grace Episcopal School
- Grant Parish Schools
- Jackson Parish Schools
- Jesus the Good Shepherd School
- LaSalle Parish Schools (until further notice)
- Lincoln Parish Schools
- Louisiana Delta Community College (Campuses in Bastrop, Jonesboro, Monroe, Ruston, West Monroe, and Winnsboro)
- Louisiana Tech University
- Ouachita Christian School
- Ouachita Parish Schools
- Our Lady of Fatima School
- Prairie View Academy
- Richland Parish Schools
- River Oaks School
- St. Frederick High School
- Temple Christian Academy
ARKANSAS:
- Southern Arkansas University
