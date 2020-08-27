SCHOOL CLOSURES: List of Northeast Louisiana and Southern Arkansas schools closed on Friday

WEST MONROE, La. — School districts across Northeast Louisiana have started sending out notifications of classes being canceled on Friday, August 28.

Below is a list of all the school districts that have canceled classes for Friday. We will continue to update this list as more districts send notifications of cancellations out.

LOUISIANA:

  • Caldwell Parish Schools
  • Claiborne Christian School
  • Claiborne Parish Schools
  • Franklin Parish Schools
  • Grace Episcopal School
  • Grant Parish Schools
  • Jackson Parish Schools
  • Jesus the Good Shepherd School
  • LaSalle Parish Schools (until further notice)
  • Lincoln Parish Schools
  • Louisiana Delta Community College (Campuses in Bastrop, Jonesboro, Monroe, Ruston, West Monroe, and Winnsboro)
  • Louisiana Tech University
  • Ouachita Christian School
  • Ouachita Parish Schools
  • Our Lady of Fatima School
  • Prairie View Academy
  • Richland Parish Schools
  • River Oaks School
  • St. Frederick High School
  • Temple Christian Academy

ARKANSAS:

  • Southern Arkansas University

