SCHOOL CLOSURES: List of Northeast Louisiana and Southern Arkansas schools closed on Friday

WEST MONROE, La. — School districts across Northeast Louisiana have started sending out notifications of classes being canceled on Friday, August 28.

Below is a list of all the school districts that have canceled classes for Friday. We will continue to update this list as more districts send notifications of cancellations out.

LOUISIANA:

Caldwell Parish Schools

Claiborne Christian School

Claiborne Parish Schools

Franklin Parish Schools

Grace Episcopal School

Grant Parish Schools

Jackson Parish Schools

Jesus the Good Shepherd School

LaSalle Parish Schools (until further notice)

Lincoln Parish Schools

Louisiana Delta Community College (Campuses in Bastrop, Jonesboro, Monroe, Ruston, West Monroe, and Winnsboro)

Louisiana Tech University

Ouachita Christian School

Ouachita Parish Schools

Our Lady of Fatima School

Prairie View Academy

Richland Parish Schools

River Oaks School

St. Frederick High School

Temple Christian Academy

ARKANSAS: