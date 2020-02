WEST MONROE, La. (02/10/2020) — Morehouse Parish Schools and West Carroll Parish Schools have announced they will not have classes on Tuesday, February 11th due to flooding.

Crossett Arkansas Schools will be closed due to hazardous conditions: Students are to complete AMI packet Day 1.

School systems are asking that you stay up to date by visiting their individual Facebook pages. We will also continue to update this article as we learn of any more school closings.