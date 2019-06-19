SCAT: Monroe man arrested for illegal carrying of gun, possession of 113g of Marijuana

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(6/19/19) MONROE, La. -- Ouachita Parish S.C.A.T. Officers have arrested a Monroe man during a drug bust.

According to arrest reports, 26-year-old Abdul Joseph Collins was arrested Tuesday night and booked on multiple drug and weapons charges.

According to police, S.C.A.T. officers were working with a confidential informant who contacted Collins to buy 113 grams of marijuana.

Collins sent the informant a picture of the suspected marijuana and a GPS location of where he was then agreed to meet up at a location on Highway 165.

Arrest and surveillance teams were in place when Collins arrived at the location. The informant identified Collins and the arrest teams made contact.

Deputies say a Taurus .380 and the 113 grams of marijuana was found in Collins' pocket. The weapon was later confirmed by OPSO to be stolen.

Collins did admit to police that he was at the location to sell the 113 grams of marijuana.

Collins was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Illegal Carry of Weapons First Offense.

Collins is currently being held without bond.

