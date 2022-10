BEARDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Downtown Bearden, Arkansas is home to The Haunt Bearden, the premier haunt of South Arkansas. The haunted house expands over 8,000 square feet and is located on 2 1st Street in Bearden, Arkansas.

The Haunt Bearden is open every Friday and Saturday during the month of October. Their hours are 7 PM – 12 AM and 7 PM – 10 PM on Halloween Day with admission on all days being $15.

For more information, check out their Facebook page @ The Haunt Bearden.