EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Main Street El Dorado and Downton Business Association are hosting “Scare on the Square” on October 29, 2022, 12 PM – 4 PM. This event allows children to trick- or treat at local businesses and enjoy other activities, including games, costume contests, etc.

Trick-or-treating, games and hotdogs are free while supplies last.