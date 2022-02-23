OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are fighting another phone scam targeting some people in the area. According to deputies, the caller is using a spoofed, or fake, phone number to call sex offenders at random. The caller claims to be a deputy working with Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office either in person or in a voicemail, if the call is not answered, saying the person owes past due fines and are facing arrest if the fees are not paid. The caller will then tell the victim to get a Green Dot cash card and they explain how to pay their fines with that card.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says this is a scam and they are not calling people to extract money from anyone and they will never ask someone to pay a fine with a Greed Dot cash card. If you believe that you have been a victim of this scam you are urged to contact your local law enforcement agencies. To read the release directly from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, click here.