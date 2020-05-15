SBA Disaster Assistance Available in NELA

(Press Release) – The Small Business Administration (SBA) recently approved a disaster declaration for Ouachita Parish. SBA provides low-interest, long-term disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, private, non-profit organizations, homeowners and renters to repair or replace uninsured/underinsured disaster damaged property. We also offer Economic Injury Disaster loans for businesses that may or may not have sustained any physical damage, but who have difficulty meeting their routine obligations because of the disaster.

This declaration is for damages received during the severe storms and mudslides that occurred April 12, 2020. Residents and businesses who suffered damage in Caldwell, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita, Morehouse, Richland and Union parishes are eligible to apply. The filing deadline to return applications for property damage is July 13, 2020. The deadline for businesses who suffered economic damage to return economic injury applications is Feb. 16, 2021.

The SBA recommends that residents and businesses first file their insurance claims. Please do not wait for your insurance to settle before applying for SBA assistance. SBA may be able to get your money to you sooner than your insurance, and we will work with your insurance to make certain that no double-payments occur.

Homeowners, renters, businesses and private, non-profit organizations may apply online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. We have set up a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center. SBA Customer Service Representatives are available by phone at 916-735-1500 or by email at FOCWAssistance@sba.gov. The hours are 6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. CDT, Monday through Friday. For further information, visit SBA’s website at www.sba.gov/disaster.