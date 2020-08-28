SAT test at Neville High School rescheduled for September

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Neville High School Denied Charter _5790253000587104047

MONROE, La. — The SAT test that was set for Saturday, August 29, at Neville High School has been rescheduled.

According to Dorothy Thomas with Neville High School, the SAT test will be rescheduled for Saturday, September 19.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories