SAT test at Neville High School rescheduled for September

MONROE, La. — The SAT test that was set for Saturday, August 29, at Neville High School has been rescheduled.
According to Dorothy Thomas with Neville High School, the SAT test will be rescheduled for Saturday, September 19.
