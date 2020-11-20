Sarah Albritton, a local artist and restaurant owner dies at 84-years-old

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A local icon who was a painter and restaurant owner has died.

Sarah Albritton passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 , at Glenwood according to family. Albritton’s painting depict memories she felt were important from her formative years in the Ruston area.

Albritton’s work also includes paintings of experiences from her adult life. Her work was first displayed on exhibition at Louisiana Tech in 1996.

Albritton’s work has also been on display at the Masur Museum of Art in Monroe, the LSU Museim of Art in Baton Rouge, the Louisiana State Museum, Presbytere in New Orleans, and the African American Museum in Dallas.

Albritton was 84-years-old.

For more information about Albritton and her work, click here and for even more information you can click here.