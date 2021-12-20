MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Just days away from Christmas, Santa took time out of his busy schedule to pick up his many letters and to ask people what they wanted for Christmas.

This year is the 12th year that the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum had their Santa’s Christmas Village event, where the inside was turned into a winter wonderland. During this event children were able to decorate cookies, write a letter to Santa, make Christmas ordainments, and even take pictures with Santa. The last day to catch Santa is on December 23rd right before Christmas Eve.