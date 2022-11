EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Santa Clause is coming to downtown El Dorado, Ark., on December 10, 2022. Free train rides and pictures with Santa will be happening on that day from 11 AM to 2 PM.

Along with Santa’s visit to the square, Southern Realty Group will be handing out at-home cookie decorating kits to children throughout the event and Barton Library will be hosting story time on the corner of the Courthouse.