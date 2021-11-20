Santa arrives in Monroe via helicopter

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – It was a beautiful day out today and everyone got the chance to get into the early Christmas spirit, get some Christmas goodies and take pictures with Santa from the comfort of their cars.

“This is an indication of how good Christmas is gonna be this year.” Says Santa.

“This crowd is great. Monroe is doing a really good job, like coming out today for the Sant Stop. We got lots and lots of good boys and girls. Me and Mrs. Claus, we couldn’t be any happier right now.” He says.

And neither does everyone else.

“This is important, brilliant news.” Says one of the children from inside the car.

“ There is a giant tornado coming!” – What’s your favorite part of the holidays? – “Christmas! – Why? – “Because I love presents!” He replies.

“It’s just the perfect weather, so we appreciate everybody for doing this. He’s had fun.” Says his mom, Lacey Warner.

The event was full of surprises. From Christmas goodies to Llama in town. The drive-thru experience has been hosted by Sunny 98.3 for over fifteen years, bringing the magic of radio.

“Yes. We were trying to making it so people who couldn’t be here for whatever reason,

could see it in their mind, the magic of radio.” Says radio.” Says Sheila Kay of Sunny 98.3 and Stephens Media Group.

Kay says the Santa Stop 2021 was the biggest turn out they’ve had, including a bigger number of booths. And morning anchor, Mya Hudgins, says they ran out of candy in no time.

“Oh, it’s been so fun. We’ve been out here passing candy, the kids have been super excited. We got rid of our candy in one hour and half.

Can you believe that? We have so many people here, so it’s been exciting.” Says Hudgins.

“Wonderful, woohoo!” Says another attendee, Shelly, while holding her baby Hunter.