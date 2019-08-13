Sandy Hook survivor speaks to Lincoln Parish teachers during their school safety seminar

RUSTON, LA (8/13/19) Teachers all across Lincoln Parish packed an auditorium at Louisiana Tech Tuesday morning, switching their role from teacher to student. They weren’t there to learn reading, writing or math, but active shooter safety.

They spent nearly three hours learning lessons from Armouredone, adding new skills to their busy curriculum. Today’s lesson, situational awareness. Today’s lesson is just one of four parts.

After the session ended, they headed over to Ruston High School, where Kaitlin Roig-DeBellis, a former 1st grade teacher from Sandy Hook Elementary spoke about her encounters of living a mutual nightmare. She shared everything from laughs to tears to advice, spreading hope and positivity, also emphasizing that teachers have power and choice to make the world a better place.