Samaritan’s Purse sets up volunteer groups for tornado cleanup

WEST MONROE, La (04/15/20) — Sunday night, Samaritan’s Purse crews worked with a local church to set up a base camp to provide disaster relief. On Monday, teams assessed damage throughout West Monroe then set up volunteer groups to go out and help clean damage.

“Volunteers out in the field helping people cleanup trees, getting that stuff cut up, helping tarp roofs, and help out cleaning belongings in homes that were damaged and need that stuff moved out,” said Shannon Daley, Program Manager for Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Relief. Samaritan’s Purse goes to every disaster relief location fully prepared.

“We have box trucks that are filled with rakes and shovels and chainsaws and the safety gear that goes with the chainsaws and trash bags. All the tools we would need if we would need to take out dry wall in a home that was damaged,” said Daley.

Volunteers come from around the state and locally as they serve a community in desperate need for help.

“It gets in your blood and you get hooked and you’re anxious to come back out and serve. It’s just a good feeling.,” said Sharon Hines, Volunteer.

And even though volunteers are blessing families and helping others get back on their feet, they say it’s just as rewarding giving up time to help. “We try to give a blessing to the family, but I think I receive a bigger blessing when I’m helping serve,” said Hines.

Once clean up crews are done at a location, they gift the homeowners a bible and say a prayer of safety and blessing for the home.

“We do that because we love people. We come out and just love on people while we help meet their physical need and just show them the love of Jesus Christ,” said Daley.

Samaritan’s Purse says they’ll be here as long as there is a need in the community. If you need disaster relief help you can call 318-750-1048. If you would like to volunteer, you can go to spvolunteer.org or go to White’s Ferry Road Church in West Monroe for a 30 minute orientation Monday-Saturday at 7:30am or 12:30pm and Sunday at 12:30pm.