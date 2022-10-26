UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Salvation Army of El Dorado responded to serve on a disaster relief team to help Hurricane Ian victims.

Major David Robinson set out to Port Charlotte, Florida on October 6 to serve as Operations Chief for the Salvation Army Incident Team on a 14-day deployment.

“Knowing that there are people out there that need help that have no answers, they don’t know where their next meal is coming from or probably haven’t even thought about a meal. They are just worried about taking care of their families,” explains Robinson.

If you or anyone you know is interested in volunteering for the Salvation Army’s Disaster Response Team, contact them at (870) 863-4830.