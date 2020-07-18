Salvation Army implements Emergency Housing Program, charging residents $7 per night

MONROE, La. (07/17/2020) — Michael McCarta’s journey to the Salvation Army started a year ago when he came to town knowing no one looking to get on his feet.

Now with the help of the shelter he has friends and a family, “I can’t even count on my fingers how many I got now,” he said.

“It’s nice being here, what can I say, it’s like a second home.” Michael McCarta



However, The Salvation Army making some financial changes. Starting in August they will be charging $7 a night to shelter residents.

“It cost $224,000 a year just to run my shelter. Trust me, the money that we’re collecting is a very small portion of what we actually need to run this shelter,” said Captain Jerry Casey from the Salvation Army.

McCarta, says it’s not a problem, “I don’t mind paying $7, it ain’t going to hurt me none.”

The Salvation Army gets no federal assistance, they’re strictly community funded, so the new rent is for sustainability. In case you can’t afford the new rent — they’ve come up with a solution, a token of hope.

“They have this token, they’re coming in the door what do you need? You need a shower, you need a meal, what do you need, do you need to stay for the night? Whatever,” said Casey.

The tokens can be picked up at any local community partner and this is what Captain Casey calls, a chance to help residents help themselves. So that maybe one day they can begin to achieve their dreams like Michael.

“Going back to school, I wanted to do that for the longest, I never had the chance to do it,” said McCarta.

The $7 fee begins on August 14th, which is after the two week grace period that every shelter resident gets when they first arrive.