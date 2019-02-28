Salute The Badge: Injured deputy to receive large donation from Sonic restaurants
HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL) - (2/27/19) Last week Sonic locations across Bossier Parish held a fundraiser in honor of Deputy Daniel Golden. Hundreds turned out in support.
Deputy Golden was badly injured after being struck by a vehicle as he directed traffic in a school zone on January 24th.
Tomorrow, the Reiser Sonic Group will present a check to Deputy Golden at the Sonic in Haughton.
In all, five locations raised a sizable amount which will help cover medical bills.
Deputy Golden serves as the school resource officer for T.L. Rodes elementary school in Haughton.
