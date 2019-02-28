Local News

Salute The Badge: Injured deputy to receive large donation from Sonic restaurants

By:

Posted: Feb 27, 2019 11:58 PM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2019 11:58 PM CST

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL) - (2/27/19) Last week Sonic locations across Bossier Parish held a fundraiser in honor of Deputy Daniel Golden. Hundreds turned out in support. 

Deputy Golden was badly injured after being struck by a vehicle as he directed traffic in a school zone on January 24th. 

Tomorrow, the Reiser Sonic Group will present a check to Deputy Golden at the Sonic in Haughton.

In all, five locations raised a sizable amount which will help cover medical bills.

Deputy Golden serves as the school resource officer for T.L. Rodes elementary school in Haughton. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News