Sales tax veto from Gov. Edwards could hinder progress for VCOM program

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) is entering it’s second year working on the University of Louisiana Monroe campus. The newly built facility houses their 4 year program.

Governor John Bel Edwards decision to veto a sales tax exemption for VCOM places the college at a disadvantage compared to other medical schools in the state.

Dr. Stephanie Aldret, Chair for Family Medicine and Sports Medicine at VCOM, says “With our partnership with University of Louisiana Monroe, with the Pharmacy School, with the Nursing School, with the Occupational Medicine the upcoming Physical Therapy Program, RAD Tech, Dental Hygiene and all of that. We’re really set to be a great Health Science Center for north Louisiana northeast Louisiana in particular, so that’s kind of what it means to the community and to the state, too.”

Desi Hammett, the Director of Communication at VCOM at ULM, says “The House Bill 148 would have provided the institution with the ability to purchase medical equipment and other items to support the education of our future.”

We also spoke with Randy Aldret, Assistant Dean of Research, says they saw a spike in numbers this year. They say last year they had 162 student enrolled and this year, they have 340 students enrolled.