SAFETY TIPS: What you need to know before hitting the streets on Halloween

WEST MONROE, La (10/30/19) — Halloween night is almost here. The National Safety Council says children are more than twice as likely to be killed by a driver on Halloween.

This is why officials are urging drivers to be extra cautious when driving in busy neighborhoods tomorrow night.

Little kids dressed up as lions, tigers, and bears may be running around the street Thursday night and for parents, keeping them safe during Halloween is top priority.

When driving around neighborhoods where kids trick or treating, officials say it’s best to be extra aware of your surroundings.

“Slow down, stay off your cell phone. There’s no need for that, especially with these neighborhoods that’s gonna be congested,” said Major David May, West Monroe Police Department.

In 2017, the National Safety Council says October ranked number two in motor vehicle deaths with Halloween seeing the highest number of deaths. Due to this statistic, officials want parents to keep an extra eye out.

“If there are sidewalks provided, utilize that, if there aren’t sidewalks provided, you’re just gonna have to use extra precaution and slow down and be patient,” said May.

Following the speed limit and driving extra slow when kids are around is another reminder officials want to emphasize for drivers. As always, Halloween is meant to be a fun night for kids.

“They’re worried about one thing. What’s dropping in their bucket. That’s it. They’re not worried about anything else and us as parents gotta make sure they’re safe and have a good time,” said May.

The national safety council is also reminding parents to put reflective tape on their child’s costume or carry around a flashlight to make kids more visible to drivers.