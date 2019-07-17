Sadie Roberts-Joseph’s advocacy remembered in the ArkLaMiss

MONROE, La (7/16/19) – A leader, activist and friend, Sadie Roberts-Joseph was tragically found dead in the trunk of her car last Friday. Leaving the state of Louisiana in mourning.

“It was shocking when I heard the news last night. When they showed her face instantly I knew who it was because I’ve known her for some time,” said Willie Hunter Jr., Former State Representative for District 17.

Hunter Jr. got a first-hand look at Sadie’s advocacy and work during their time together in legislative sessions.

“One was minimum wage increase and the other one was equal pay for women. Those were two I particularly remember her coming to the table speaking on.

Sadie’s passion for ensuring African Americans were treated fairly was something she took seriously, never stopping her fight for equality.

“She would just be avidly on the case I mean to the committee to the floor to the house and then to the senate, either way, there were a lot of people who know who and she did it repeatedly ever year.”

Sadie’s advocacy and work had a far-reaching impact, going beyond state lines.

“We would be advocating for some of the same causes that related to African-Americans not just in the state of Louisiana but all over the United States.”

Hunter hopes Sadie’s long history of fighting for justice for all inspires the next generation of advocates.

“I think the youth should learn everything they need about or read everything they can about her and see if in fact he or she can improve it.”

Sadie Roberts-Joseph founded the African American museum in Baton Rouge back in 2001.

She was also the founder of the non-profit organization community against drugs and violence.