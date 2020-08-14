S.A.V.E. program kids donate 50 box fans to elderly community

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The S.A.V.E. Youth Program of Monroe teamed up with Home Depot to collect 50 box fans to donate to the Ouachita Council of Aging.
Today, they delivered them to the council where they were given out to elderly recipients. S.A.V.E.’s program manager says he’s always trying to teach the kids in the save program how to give back to the community and he’s thankful the kids participated in the donation.
“For our kids to continue to do good in the community, it does my heart well and I know the city of Monroe will be blessed and I know that the residents of our city will look at us that we are striving to do the very best that we can for our communities,” said Jason Stewart, Youth Service Coordinator for S.A.V.E.
Stewart says that he looks forward to the future of Monroe’s youth and helping out the community as much as they can.
