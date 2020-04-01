S.A.V.E. Program hands out lunches to participating students and families

MONROE, La (04/01/20) — Monroe Police Department’s S.A.V.E. program partnered up with sponsors to hand out lunches to it’s participating students and their families. S.A.V.E. is a program that’s committed to helping at risk-youth in the community.

Today, Monroe police officers and save program officials gave out firehouse subs boxed lunches. Over the next few days, they’ll hand out a total of 100 lunches. S.A.V.E. program leaders want the kids to know that they’re still cared for despite social activities being canceled.

“We’re here to help…Our kids not being in school, and not being able to be social, to give back to them and be able to help them, to let them know that we care and we still love them. And let them know that we’re still watching them and helping them do what’s right,” said Jason Stewart, Youth Service Coordinator for City of Monroe/MPD.

The S.A.V.E. program currently works with 50 students in the Monroe city school district during the 2020-2021 school year.