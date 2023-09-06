All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, September 2, 2023, Ruston Police were called to the Shoppers Value Food Store on Dan Reneau Drive due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, they were informed by a store employee that a female subject was inside the store drinking from a can of beer.

According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, the female subject was identified as 37-year-old Dorissa Reynolds and she was found riding around the store on an electric shopping cart while consuming a 24-ounce can of Modella Malt liquor. Police confirmed that Reynolds was previously banned from the property.

Reynolds was arrested and transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. She was charged with Public Intoxication and Criminal Trespass.