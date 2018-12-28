Ruston woman accused of stabbing her husband

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RUSTON, La. - (12/28/2018) A Ruston woman is under arrested, accused of stabbing her husband.

According to online arrest reports, on December 23, 2018, deputies from the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office were called to the Northern Louisiana Medical Center to look into a stabbing.

The victim told deputies he was stabbed by his wife, 51-year-old Angela Minnifield.

Angela Minnifield / Courtesy: LPSO

The victim told deputies he and Angela were having an argument, and she poured a beer on him. He says he left the home, and Angela came outside and stabbed him in the ribs.

Deputies went to the home, and mirandized Angela Minnifield. Deputies say she admitted to arguing with her husband and dumping the beer on him. However, she says she did not follow him outside, and she didn't know how he got stabbed.

A witness told investigators they heard a man scream, and saw a black car leaving, while the victim was holding his side. The witness drove the victim to the hospital.

LPSO deputies brought Minnifield in for further questioning. When pressing her about leaving the home, they say she admitted to letting her 14-year-old granddaughter drive her car to another relative's home.

During this interview with officers, investigators say Minnifield continued to deny stabbing her husband. She was taken to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and booked on charges of Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery and Allowing an Unlicensed Person under 17 to Drive.