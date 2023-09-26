RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Sunday, September 24, 2023, at approximately 7:35 PM, shoppers were notified to evacuate Walmart by staff due to a small fire. According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, the Ruston Fire Department arrived on the scene and determined that the smoke was caused by a wire that had short-circuited in the grocery section.

Ruston Fire Department District Chief Tom Leith confirmed with the Lincoln Parish Journal that there was no actual fire and that the smoke was from a faulty wire in a freezer.