Ruston tornado doesn’t stop annual Peach Festival

One of Louisiana’s longest running farm festivals is now underway. The past few months Ruston has been known for the tornado that killed two people and caused major damage. However, as of today, it’s known for something else. day folks in Ruston are one step closer to normalcy.

“The peach festival is an annual event we have here in Ruston, it’s always a good time to come out and just be involved in the community,” said Alicia Martin, Branch Manager at First National Bank.



May of 1982, the Peach Festival almost ended due to lack of money. Luckily the chamber of commerce was able to get it back on its feet and continue the celebration. Coming that close again, Ruston was hit with a tornado in April. To have cancelled this festival because of the storm, would have crushed Ruston’s spirits.



“There was so much change going on, so much tragedy happened, it’s good for Ruston to come together after such an event and be a close nit community,” said Martin.

Getting back up is what Ruston does. ” I think it’s going to be a huge parade tomorrow because everybody is excited, getting back to something we’re known for and use to,” said Ronny Walker, Mayor of Ruston.



This year, the peach festival might have more of a sentimental value as the community has come together to help and ultimately be “Ruston strong.”



“Just the sense of community, I think the storm brought that to the forefront even more and I think this festival will be a great time when everybody can get back to normal,” said Walker.



The peach festival continues to pump around 2 million dollars into Ruston’s economy.