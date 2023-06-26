RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Rosie Shultz of Ruston, La., was selected as one of the eight finalists in the 2023 Distinguished Young Women National Finals competition and was given a $5,000 financial scholarship on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Shultz began preparing for the 66th annual scholarship competition after being chosen through a selection procedure that started in her home state of Louisiana. The Mobile Civic Center in Mobile, Ala. hosted the competition. The first and second nights of the preliminary competition were on Thursday, June 22, 2023, and Friday, June 23, 2023.

Shultz is a graduate of Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches, La. In the fall, she will attend Brown University with plans to become an Environmental Lawyer. She is the daughter of Sylvia and Jeffry Shultz.