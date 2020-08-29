RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Super 1 Foods in Ruston, Louisiana is doing its part to help those affected by Hurricane Laura.
If you are without power you can go to Super 1 at 1500 N. Trenton in Ruston Friday, August 28, 2020, and they will give you a free bag of ice (while supplies last).
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- City of Monroe and the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana hold food and supply giveaway
- Woman who attended first March on Washington in 1963 returns to march with her family in 2020
- Warsaw zoo tests effect of hemp oil on elephants’ stress
- RUSTON: Super 1 Foods to give a free bag of ice to those without power
- LSU Softball Alumnae to Compete with Athletes Unlimited