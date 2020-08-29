RUSTON: Super 1 Foods to give a free bag of ice to those without power

Local News

by: Jenn Hensley

Posted: / Updated:
super one foods_1532553921045.jpg.jpg

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Super 1 Foods in Ruston, Louisiana is doing its part to help those affected by Hurricane Laura.

If you are without power you can go to Super 1 at 1500 N. Trenton in Ruston Friday, August 28, 2020, and they will give you a free bag of ice (while supplies last).

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories