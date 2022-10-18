RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Sports Complex invites the community and children to their annual Monster Mash, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. This event will feature trick- or treating and children are encouraged to wear their best costumes.

Only children 12 and under are allowed to participate and are required to have a ticket. Tickets are free and are available at the link that follows, Ruston Sports Complex Monster Mash Tickets, Mon, Oct 24, 2022 at 5:30 PM | Eventbrite.

The event will last from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at the Ruston Sports Complex, located at 2001 Champions Way, Ruston, La.