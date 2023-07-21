RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials of the Alpine Rehabilitation Center in Ruston, La. have confirmed that the center received a $10,000 donation from Louisiana Tech University. Senior residents also received the following items:

Shirts

Hoodies

Hats

Scarves

In addition, Wellness Director Amanda Millwood says Barns & Noble joined the cause and donated textbooks to other local retirement homes as well.