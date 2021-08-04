Ruston resident killed in wreck with 18-wheeler

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a wreck that killed one person from Ruston, Louisiana.

According to police, they were called to a two vehicle wreck on Interstate 20, just west of Grambling. Troopers say the wreck claimed the life of Braulio Huerta, 32, of Ruston.

Police say their initial investigation shows a 2021 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Huerta, was headed east in the inside westbound lane of I-20. According to investigators, an 18-wheeler was headed westbound and saw the Toyota and tried to avoid hitting them, but it was not successful.

Police say the Toyota hit the rear axle of the trailer head-on and Huerta was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say both parties were wearing their seatbelts.

This crash is still under investigation, and police believe Huerta was impaired at the time. Toxicology samples were taken and have been sent for analysis.