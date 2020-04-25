Ruston Remembers: Business reflects one year after deadly tornado

RUSTON, La. (04/24/2020) — April 25th, 2019 changed the landscape of Ruston.

“It’s one of those calamities that you never think about happening, you see it in the movies [and] you never think it’s going to happen to us.” Kim Dupree, State Farm Agent

An Ef-3 tornado tore through the Northeast pummeling the city of Ruston to downed trees, damaged cars, fallen powerlines, and so much more.

“We were awoken around 4 am. You could not even get to the building we had to step over wires with a flashlight,” said State Farm agent Kim Dupree.

Her office demolished in the direct path of the storm, but business never stopped. Almost $8,000,000 later and a 10 month rebuild, Dupree and her colleagues recovered.

“While it was so bad and devastating, my faith in G od, I always knew that things were going to turn out okay.” Kim Dupree, State Farm Agent

While the city is still on the road to full recovery, Dupree says how the community came together proved they’re forever Ruston strong.