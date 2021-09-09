Ruston Police seeking a suspect for 2nd Degree Murder

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday September 6, officers with the Ruston Police Department responded to a shooting complaint on Winona Drive.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a young male with a gunshot wound who was eventually transported to a local hospital where he would eventually succumb to his injuries.

After conducting interviews, officers eventually obtained an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Fredion Tyjuan Evans on charges of Second Degree Murder.

The Ruston Police Department is asking that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fredrion Davis please call them at 318-255-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 318-255-1111.

A tip can also be submitted online HERE, or by texting “TIP515” TO Crimes (274637). Tipsters are eligible to receive a cash reward if information leads to an arrest or indictment.