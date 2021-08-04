Ruston Police search for two shooting suspects

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two people wanted in connection to a shooting.

According to police, officers were called to the southside McDonalds shortly after 2:10 a.m. on Trenton Street in reference to a shooting.

Police say a shooting victim was found at a different location and then taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police say their investigation lead to arrest warrants for two people.

Police are looking for Kendra S. Tillman, 31, and Jerrell Davis, 32. Tillman is wanted for one count of Obstruction of Justice and Davis is wanted for four counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

If you have any information that can help police in this matter, you are asked to get in touch with Ruston police at 318-255-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 318-255-1111.

Jerrell Davis Courtesy: Ruston Police Department

Kendra S. Tillman Courtesy: Ruston Police Department

Police say you can anonymously submit a tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com, or text “TIP515” to Crimes (274637) to send a text message. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you will be eligible to receive a cash reward.