Ruston police search for shooting suspect

Amonda Millage

Courtesy: Ruston Police Department

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Jackson Avenue on Monday, May 31.

Police tell us they identified the victim as a Ruston man named Corey Lewis, 44, and he was later airlifted to Shreveport where he remains in critical condition.

According to police, they were called to the Northern Louisiana Medical Center on May 31, 2021, in reference to someone with gunshot wounds.

Police say their investigation leads them to believe the shooting happened on Jackson Avenue and the shooter has been identified as Amonda Millage, 25, of Ruston.

According to police, an arrest warrant for Attempted Second Degree Murder has been issued for Millage. Police tell us he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that could help police you are asked to contact Ruston Police Department at 318-255-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 3158-255-1111 or you can submit at tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com or text TIP515 to CRIMES (274637).