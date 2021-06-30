Ruston Police investigating fatal shooting, now asking the public for help with the investigation

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting.

According to police, they were called to Wyoming Avenue on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, around noon. Police tell us when they arrived on scene they found a man lying in the street suffering from a suspected gun shot.

Police say they helped the man while they waited for an ambulance. Once medical teams arrived he was taken to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.

Police tell us they identified the victim as DeAnthony Davis, 22.

Investigators say they are working to find out what happened, but they need help from the public.

If you have any information that can help, you are asked to call Ruston Police Investigators at 318-255-

4141 or Crime Stoppers at 318-255-1111. A tip may also be submitted online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com, or text “TIP515” to Crimes (274637) to send a text message.