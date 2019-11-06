UPDATE: Family of Ruston shooting victim speaks out

UPDATE (6:00 PM) — The family of Lawrence D. Williams IV speaks about the legacy Williams left behind.

“I’m crying from my heart y’all. I need justice for my grandson and every witness who knows anything about it, please come forward,” Burnistean Williams, Grandmother.

The shop owner to a nearby store said she got to the scene first.

“I received a call about two o clock that morning saying that there was a murder that happened at my shop. I jumped and ran and came up here,” said the shop owner.

The shop owner says when she got to her store, she found Williams laying on the ground curled up in a ball.

“The front of his forehead, blood had dripped down his face and it looked like he was grazed on the side of his face,”said the shop owner.

“He didn’t deserve this. He’s a good kid, he didn’t mess with nobody. He was always by himself and whoever did this knew he was coming to this shop to get his food so please,” said Williams’ Grandmother.

If you know anything about this case, please call the Ruston Police Department at 318-255-4141.

RUSTON, La. — The Ruston Police Department is now investigating the overnight shooting death of Lawrence D. Williams IV.

According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday, November 2, shortly after 2 AM in the 800 block of McAllister Street in Ruston.

When officers arrived at the scene, Williams was suffering from a fatal gunshot wound that he would later succumb to.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on this shooting to call the Ruston Police Department at 318-255-4141 or Crimestoppers of Lincoln Parish at 318-255-1111.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.