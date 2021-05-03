Ruston Police investigate weekend shooting near Clinton Circle

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Police are searching for the people involved in a shooting that happened near Clinton Circle.

According to police, they were called out Saturday, May 1, around 9:30 p.m. to the Eastside Mini Mart on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Officers say when they arrived on scene they talked to a 30-year-old victim who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Center in Shreveport for treatment and they are in stable condition.

Investigators say the information gathered in the initial investigation leads them to believe the victim was riding their bicycle near Clinton Circle, they were riding east when a dark colored vehicle pulled up beside them and someone in the car began to shoot at them.

The victim told police they ran back toward the story to call for help as the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

Police are asking that if anyone has any information that could assist in their investigation, you are asked to call the Ruston Police Department at 318-255-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 318-255-1111.