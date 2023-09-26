All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, Ruston Police observed a vehicle driving erratically, running off the road, striking a culvert, and flattening both passenger side tires. Police then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, 33-year-old Elizabeth Nelson.

According to the Lincon Parish Journal, officers detected a strong odor of alcohol and learned that Nelson’s driver’s license was suspended. When officers requested Nelson to perform some field sobriety tests, she allegedly refused to perform the tests.

Two small children were located in the back seat of the vehicle without any form of child restraint. Officers placed Nelson under arrest and searched the vehicle.

According to police, they located one pint of whiskey in the vehicle. Nelson also refused to submit to a breath test at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center.

She was booked for DWI, Careless Operation of a Vehicle, Driving under Suspension, No Child Restraint, and Open Alcohol Container.