RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

According to a release issued by the Ruston Police Department, Aaron Starr is a 14-year-old white male, approximately 5’ 8″ and 189 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes.

Aaron Starr

Starr was last seen wearing all black clothing.



Anyone with information regarding Aaron Starr’s whereabouts should please contact the Ruston Police Department at (318) 255-4141.