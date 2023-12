RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Police Department is requesting help in locating Harold Knox. On December 15, 2023, Knox was reported missing by family members.

Knox was last seen at his residence on or around Decmeber 5, 2023. He was walking in the downtown area of Ruston wearing a red and gray plaid shirt with blue jeans and boots. Knox is also legally blind.

Photo courtesy of Ruston Police Department

Please call (318) 255-4141 if you see Harold Knox or have information on his whereabouts.