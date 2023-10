RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects involved in an incident that took place on October 7, 2023, at the Waffle House located on Tech Drive. Anyone with information is asked to contact (318) 255-4141 or CrimeStoppers at (318) 255-1111.

Photo courtesy of Ruston Police Department