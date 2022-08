RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ruston Police Department, numerous citizens have been filing reports about receiving scam phone calls. The individuals making the phone calls are claiming to be law enforcement with a warrant.

The callers have been using the warrant as a way to request personal information from citizens. Although these calls may seem legitimate, officers advise you to withhold your personal information if you receive a call from these scammers and to remain alert.