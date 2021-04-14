Ruston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two teenagers

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two teenagers.

According to a press release issued by the Ruston Police Department, the two teens are brother and sister and are thought to be together.

Adrian Sampson is a 16-year-old black male approximately 6’ 0″ – 6’ 1″ and between 130 and

135 pounds.

Makayla Curry is a 15-year-old black female approximately 5’ 6′ and 165 pounds.





Anyone with information regarding Sampson and Curry’s whereabouts should please contact the Ruston Police Department at (318) 255-4141.