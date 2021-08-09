Ruston Police and U.S. Marshals capture fugitives wanted for multiple counts of second degree murder

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 6, the Ruston Police Department and the United States Marshals Service arrested 32-year-old Jerrell Davis and 31-year-old Kendra Tillman for four counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder and one count of Obstruction of Justice.

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, Ruston patrol officers responded to a shooting at a local McDonald’s. The victim of the shooting was taken to North Louisiana Medical Center for treatment.

After information and statements were gathered by investigators and patrol officers, a warrant for Davis and Tillman was obtained.

According to arrest reports, Davis and Tillman were captured near Denver, Colorado without incident and taken into custody.

Davis and Tillman are awaiting extradition procedures.